Lyndon resident wakes up to neighbor's garage on fire

Fire broke out in a garage in Lyndon early Tuesday morning. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fire damaged a garage in Lyndon early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Dogoon Drive at 3:47 a.m. when a neighbor woke up to popping noises and called 911.

Crews arrived to find a detached garage on fire at the home, according to Major Rick Baker of the Lyndon Fire Department.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to put the fire out.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 1 injured in shooting in Jefferstown

+ Neighbors voice objections to Tyler Park changes

+ 'Dope House Closed': Neighbors thank LMPD for arrest

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.