Northside murder suspect arrested in NKY

The murder suspect wanted for a fatal stabbing in Northside Monday was arrested in Northern Kentucky overnight, Cincinnati police said.

Terry Jones, 42, was booked into the Campbell County Jail just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday after a fugitive apprehension unit took him into custody in Dayton, Kentucky, police said.

He is held without bond on one count of murder and faces a Campbell County judge at 8:30 a.m.

Jones is accused of fatally stabbing Michael Brooks, 37, during a fight in the 4500 block of Colerain Avenue about 11:30 a.m. Monday, police said.

Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene.

