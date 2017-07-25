Judge rules Billy Joe Miles competent to stand trial

A Kentucky judge has ruled that Owensboro businessman Billy Joe Miles is competent to stand trial.

The former University of Kentucky board chairman was evaluated by a psychiatrist after his defense claimed he wasn't competent.

[PREVIOUS: Defense claims Billy Joe Miles not competent to stand trial]

Miles is accused of sexually assaulting a health care worker who was assisting him at his home.

The judge's ruling means Miles will go on trial on September 6.

(Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)