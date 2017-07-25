EB I-275 in NKY reopens after crash

Eastbound Interstate 275 near the AA Highway in northern Kentucky has reopened following a crash, according to Campbell County dispatchers.

Two people were hurt in the two-vehicle crash just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers said. No word on injuries.

Lanes were shut down for approximately 30 minutes. All lanes have since reopened.

EB 275 is shut down at the AA Hwy, Wilder due to an accident. Use Dixie Hwy into Cov, Ky 16, or Ky 17 to Madison pic.twitter.com/30hbGvKTMv — FOX19Denise (@CincyTraffic19) July 25, 2017

