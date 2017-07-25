EB I-275 in NKY reopens after crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

EB I-275 in NKY reopens after crash

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
www.ohgo.com www.ohgo.com
WILDER, KY (FOX19) -

Eastbound Interstate 275 near the AA Highway in northern Kentucky has reopened following a crash, according to Campbell County dispatchers.

Two people were hurt in the two-vehicle crash just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers said. No word on injuries.

Lanes were shut down for approximately 30 minutes. All lanes have since reopened. 

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly