8 Indiana siblings rack up 448 years of combined marriage

VINCENNES, Ind. (AP) - Eight siblings who grew up in southwestern Indiana have amassed nearly 450 years of combined marriage.
Bruce Clinkenbeard of Freelandville, Indiana, and his wife Sally have been married for 53 years, but that's just the tip of the Clinkenbeard family's matrimonial iceberg.
Bruce and his seven siblings have together racked up a combined 448 years of marriage, and counting. Seven of the eight siblings either have been or were married for more than a half-century. That includes a sister who died in 2013 after 63 years of matrimony.
Bill Clinkenbeard has been married 59 years, but he and his wife Karen have always worked out any differences they've had. He tells the Vincennes Sun-Commercial (http://bit.ly/2tUN2GQ ) their marriage is "a lot of give and take - and a lot of love."
Information from: Vincennes Sun-Commercial, http://www.vincennes.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
