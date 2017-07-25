Long-lost class ring found after 52 years

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - Fifty-two years after losing his high school ring shortly after graduation, a man has gotten it back - and it was all of 3 miles away from where he grew up in New Hampshire.
Ray Goodwin, of White River Junction, Vermont, graduated from Lebanon High School in 1965. The Valley News reports (http://bit.ly/2uRXcfk) he lost his ring before being drafted into the Air Force that year.
The retired 70-year-old cook got a call recently from Ann Kerrigan, in Wilder, Vermont, just across the state line. She found the ring, which was initialed, in her backyard. A call to the high school resulted in a search through yearbooks and other resources before Goodwin was reached.
Kerrigan herself was reunited with a Class of 1981 ring she had lost five years ago from Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia.
___
Information from: Lebanon Valley News, http://www.vnews.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Republican leaders are steering the Senate toward a crucial vote on their health care billMore >>
Republican leaders are steering the Senate toward a crucial vote on their health care billMore >>
Legendary rocker Roger Daltrey visits teenage cancer patients in Cleveland.More >>
Legendary rocker Roger Daltrey visits teenage cancer patients in Cleveland.More >>
Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner on Monday made the first of two appearances before congressional investigators this weekMore >>
Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner on Monday made the first of two appearances before congressional investigators this weekMore >>
Abortion opponents are challenging a federal restraining order that moves them off a patch of sidewalk in front of a Louisville clinic, the last one performing abortions in KentuckyMore >>
Abortion opponents are challenging a federal restraining order that moves them off a patch of sidewalk in front of a Louisville clinic, the last one performing abortions in KentuckyMore >>
President Donald Trump told a reporter asking questions to be "quiet."More >>
President Donald Trump told a reporter asking questions to be "quiet."More >>
Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner is denying that President Donald Trump's campaign colluded with RussiaMore >>
Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner is denying that President Donald Trump's campaign colluded with RussiaMore >>
Congressional investigators probing Russia's meddling in the U.S. election will this week have their first opportunity to hear from someone in President Donald Trump's innermost circle: son-in-law Jared KushnerMore >>
Congressional investigators probing Russia's meddling in the U.S. election will this week have their first opportunity to hear from someone in President Donald Trump's innermost circle: son-in-law Jared KushnerMore >>
Politically ambitious pups and kittens: Put your resumes asideMore >>
Politically ambitious pups and kittens: Put your resumes asideMore >>
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.More >>
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.More >>
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.More >>
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.More >>