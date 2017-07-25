Report: Shively victims confronted suspect about vehicle break-in before stabbing

Two people were stabbed in Shively on Monday. (Source: Doug Druschke/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The woman who was stabbed to death in Shively has been identified by police.

Lindsey Royalty died after being stabbed multiple times by Chadwick York, according to an arrest report.

Another victim, Chris Eskridge, was also stabbed by York, the report states. He was treated for his injuries at University of Louisville Hospital; he is expected to survive.

Eskridge told police York stabbed him and Royalty when they confronted him about breaking into their vehicle. Police found a large knife in the basement of the home where the stabbing happened.

York took off after the stabbing but was later tracked down by an LMPD K9 and arrested. He was found in the backyard of a home on Ralph Avenue.

Chadwick York is charged with murder and several other offenses.

