HPD: Suspect's 'pipeline' brought meth into WKY, Evansville area

A Henderson man is behind bars after a drug investigation.

According to the Henderson Police Department, authorities executed a search warrant Monday afternoon at a home in the 1400 block of O'byrne St.

Police say the search was the result of two-controlled drug buys, during which, 44-year-old David Wiley sold crystal meth to an informant.

We're told authorities found drugs, cash, and other drug-related items in the home.

During their investigation, authorities say they also found out that Wiley's drugs came from a source in Louisville. They say Wiley's "pipeline" has landed meth in Western Kentucky and the Evansville area.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Wiley is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on a charge of trafficking in a controlled substance.

