Vermont Ave. homicide victim identified

The shooting happened in the 3600 block of Vermont Ave. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The name of the man killed in a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood has been released.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ Deadly shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

Sidney D. Smith, 18, was found shot around 4:30 p.m. July 22 by Louisville Metro police inside a house in the 3600 block of Vermont Ave.

Smith died at the scene from his wound.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 1 dead, suspect arrested in double stabbing in Shively

+ Lyndon resident wakes up to neighbor's garage on fire

+ 'Dope House Closed': Neighbors thank LMPD for arrest

No arrest has been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.