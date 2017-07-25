Panthers' Olsen: Holding out 'wasn't the right thing to do'

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Panthers star tight end Greg Olsen reported to training camp on time, saying he didn't want to hold out and be a distraction to the organization.
Olsen has two years left on his contract, but has outplayed his current deal in becoming the first tight end in NFL history with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. He contemplated holding out until he received a better contract but ultimately decided against it.
"I didn't feel like (holding out) was the right thing for me to do, personally," Olsen said Tuesday. "Hopefully we can still get things accomplished, but in a more professional manner."
Carolina recently shook up its front office, firing general manager Dave Gettleman and replacing him with Marty Hurney. Hurney was responsible for bringing Olsen to Carolina via trade in 2011.
Olsen was a second-team All-Pro in 2016.
___
AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.More >>
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.More >>
Research on brains of 202 former football players found evidence of a disease in nearly allMore >>
Research on brains of 202 former football players found evidence of a disease in nearly allMore >>
Republican leaders are steering the Senate toward a crucial vote on their health care billMore >>
Republican leaders are steering the Senate toward a crucial vote on their health care billMore >>
Legendary rocker Roger Daltrey visits teenage cancer patients in Cleveland.More >>
Legendary rocker Roger Daltrey visits teenage cancer patients in Cleveland.More >>
Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner on Monday made the first of two appearances before congressional investigators this weekMore >>
Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner on Monday made the first of two appearances before congressional investigators this weekMore >>
Abortion opponents are challenging a federal restraining order that moves them off a patch of sidewalk in front of a Louisville clinic, the last one performing abortions in KentuckyMore >>
Abortion opponents are challenging a federal restraining order that moves them off a patch of sidewalk in front of a Louisville clinic, the last one performing abortions in KentuckyMore >>
President Donald Trump told a reporter asking questions to be "quiet."More >>
President Donald Trump told a reporter asking questions to be "quiet."More >>
Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner is denying that President Donald Trump's campaign colluded with RussiaMore >>
Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner is denying that President Donald Trump's campaign colluded with RussiaMore >>
Congressional investigators probing Russia's meddling in the U.S. election will this week have their first opportunity to hear from someone in President Donald Trump's innermost circle: son-in-law Jared KushnerMore >>
Congressional investigators probing Russia's meddling in the U.S. election will this week have their first opportunity to hear from someone in President Donald Trump's innermost circle: son-in-law Jared KushnerMore >>
Politically ambitious pups and kittens: Put your resumes asideMore >>
Politically ambitious pups and kittens: Put your resumes asideMore >>
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.More >>
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.More >>