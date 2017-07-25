Texas mulls revived 'bathroom bill' despite uncertain odds

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas senators have begun an emotionally charged floor debate over a revived "bathroom bill" targeting transgender people.
The chances of passage remain tenuous even though Republicans firmly control the Legislature.
State senators approved a proposal mandating transgender Texans use public restrooms corresponding to their birth-certificate genders during the regular legislative session that ended Memorial Day. Business groups complained it would wreak economic havoc in Texas similar to one approved last year by North Carolina.
The Texas House eventually approved a version applying only to public schools, which the Senate rejected as too weak. The issue stalled until Republican Gov. Greg Abbott convened a special session to advance it and other conservative priorities.
Outnumbered Democrats can't stop the bill, which should pass the Senate on Tuesday. Its House fate is unclear.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Republican leaders are steering the Senate toward a crucial vote on their health care billMore >>
Republican leaders are steering the Senate toward a crucial vote on their health care billMore >>
Legendary rocker Roger Daltrey visits teenage cancer patients in Cleveland.More >>
Legendary rocker Roger Daltrey visits teenage cancer patients in Cleveland.More >>
Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner on Monday made the first of two appearances before congressional investigators this weekMore >>
Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner on Monday made the first of two appearances before congressional investigators this weekMore >>
Abortion opponents are challenging a federal restraining order that moves them off a patch of sidewalk in front of a Louisville clinic, the last one performing abortions in KentuckyMore >>
Abortion opponents are challenging a federal restraining order that moves them off a patch of sidewalk in front of a Louisville clinic, the last one performing abortions in KentuckyMore >>
President Donald Trump told a reporter asking questions to be "quiet."More >>
President Donald Trump told a reporter asking questions to be "quiet."More >>
Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner is denying that President Donald Trump's campaign colluded with RussiaMore >>
Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner is denying that President Donald Trump's campaign colluded with RussiaMore >>
Congressional investigators probing Russia's meddling in the U.S. election will this week have their first opportunity to hear from someone in President Donald Trump's innermost circle: son-in-law Jared KushnerMore >>
Congressional investigators probing Russia's meddling in the U.S. election will this week have their first opportunity to hear from someone in President Donald Trump's innermost circle: son-in-law Jared KushnerMore >>
Politically ambitious pups and kittens: Put your resumes asideMore >>
Politically ambitious pups and kittens: Put your resumes asideMore >>
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.More >>
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.More >>
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.More >>
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.More >>