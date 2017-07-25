KSP searching Brooks Houck's grandmother's home in Bardstown

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant at a property in Bardstown on Tuesday.

Three KSP detectives were at the property on Pulliam Avenue, Trooper Jeff Gregory said.

A WAVE 3 News crew at the scene confirmed the search was taking place at the home of Brooks Houck's grandmother, Anna Whitesides.

Brooks is the former boyfriend of Crystal Rogers, a Bardstown mother of five who went missing in July, 2015. He is also believed to be the last person who saw Rogers alive and has been named as a suspect in the case by police.

Our crew also confirmed that Sherry Ballard, Rogers' mother, is at the Pulliam Avenue location. Our photographer saw troopers coming out of the home with evidence bags.

Whitesides attorney, Jason Floyd, told WAVE 3 News the search warrant is related to bullets and reloading equipment.

A total of five warrants have been served the family's properties since the investigation into Rogers' death began, Floyd said.

No other information has been released at this time.

This story will be updated as more details are released.

