It's Hot Fudge Sundae Day, so go get one

Don't fight it. Go get one. (Source: CNN)

(RNN) – Today is Hot Fudge Sundae Day. It’s the dead of summer, America swelters under oppressive heat.

You need to cool off with a frozen dairy confection with lots of chocolate. It's the right thing to do. Here's why.

The frosty delicacy stands tall among all creations of humanity. It is one of life’s great delights. It’s also full of sugar and fat and other wretched things that are bad for you, but what the heck?

Today’s the day.

Nobody knows for sure what genius thought to drizzle hot fudge over vanilla ice cream.

Was it George Hallauer of Marshall, IL; George Giffy of Manitowoc, WI; Ed Berner of Two Rivers, WI; or perhaps some unheralded soda shop worker whose name is lost to history?

Was it the ancient Chinese, who invented ice cream? Or perhaps the Roman emperor Nero, not a nice man, but he did order ice from the mountains to be brought to his palace so he could make ice cream? Was it the Aztecs, who discovered the wonders of chocolate?

Whoever it was, may his or her name be praised.

We must honor that hero. Get a a hot fudge sundae.

