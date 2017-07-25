Doctor: Safety is key when handling an overdose situation

Narcan is used to reverse the effects of an overdose.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Medical professionals say you should wear and msk over your face and mouth along with robber gloves when dealing with overdose victims. (Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Would you know how to handle an overdose situation? A Louisville doctor on the front lines of caring for patients who have overdosed has a warning.

The nation's opioid epidemic is creating potent mixes of already deadly street drugs. Norton Healthcare says the new highly potent drugs are causing more overdoses as well harm to first responders who are coming in contact with them.

Norton Healthcare says between January and March, Louisville Metro EMS responded to nearly 2,400 overdose calls. With these growing numbers, your chances of coming in contact with someone who has overdosed is also increasing. Knowing what to do is critical.

For most people, the initial reaction is to rush over and help, doctors warn that you need to be aware of the potential danger you are getting into.

If you know someone who may be overdosing, here are some tips to keep yourself safe from Norton Healthcare:

Call 911 immediately.

Assume any suspect street drug found on a person may contain a deadly mixture that could be harmful if touched or inhaled.

Cover your skin as much as possible. Wear gloves and cover your nose and mouth.

Do not touch or disturb any materials, drugs, or objects in or around the scene.

Dr. Robert Couch, medical director of emergency services at Norton Audubon Hospital, suggests that people who struggle with drug use or if you know someone who does, to keep the overdose-reversal medication Narcan available. The medication, also called Naloxone, is in the form of a nasal spray and is known for near-instantaneous reversal of overdoses, which can be fatal.

