Elsmere police searching for missing man with mental disabilities

Elsmere Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a 59-year-old adult with mental disabilities.

Greg Ryan has been missing since approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was last seen standing in front of his home in Elsmere, KY.

Police say Ryan has mental disabilities and may be trying to get to Bawac in Florence where he is employed. He typically uses public transportation but may be walking.

Ryan is described as being 4 feet 10 inches tall with blondish gray hair and wears glasses. He is possibly wearing blue jeans shorts, gym shoes, striped shirt or Florence Freedom shirt.

Police say he also has been reported wearing UK blue colored basketball shorts, navy blue top and ear muff style headphones.

He could be wearing a ball cap and carrying a red lunch bag.

Anyone with information regarding Ryan should contact Elsmere Police at 859-727-2424.

