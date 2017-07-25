Truck driver charged in Texas human smuggling deaths engaged to Louisville woman

James Bradley is charged in connection to the deaths of ten immigrants who were found in a semi in San Antonio, TX. (Source: NBC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man police found a driving a semi truck in Texas with several dead immigrants inside is engaged to a woman from Louisville.

Darnisha Rose, who lives in the Algonquin neighborhood, spoke to WAVE 3 News anchor Dawne Gee on Tuesday.

Rose confirmed that her fiance is James Matthew Bradley, the man charged in connection to the deaths of ten people who were found in a sweltering tractor-trailer at a Walmart in San Antonio on Sunday. Dozens of others who were also in the truck needed medical attention.

Bradley told investigators he was transporting the trailer for his boss and didn't know people were in it, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court on Monday.

Bradley is charged with transporting illegal aliens. Prosecutors said he could face the death penalty if convicted.

Rose said Bradley is from Florida and does not have a permanent residence. She said he had recently been using her address.

Rose denied having any knowledge of the crime Bradley is accused of and said she just wants people to leave her alone.

