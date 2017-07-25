Hooker, Colts' top pick, to start training camp on PUP

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Safety Malik Hooker, the Indianapolis Colts' top draft pick, will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

As expected, Indy also put safety Clayton Geathers and quarterback Andrew Luck on the PUP list Tuesday. General manager Chris Ballard already has said defensive end Kendall Langford will go on the list when veterans report Saturday.

Hooker's appearance on the list came as a surprise. One day earlier, Ballard told reporters the Ohio State product would be available when the team opens practice Sunday. Instead, Hooker hurt his hamstring during a conditioning test Monday afternoon.

Hooker missed all of the team's offseason workouts while recovering from shoulder surgery and surgery to repair a sports hernia.

