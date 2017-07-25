Friends start Go Fund Me page to help family of OPD recruit

Friends of Kenneth Roberts have set up a Go Fund Me account to help raise money for his family after he died from injuries sustained in an ATV accident over the weekend.

Roberts was in training to be an Owensboro Police Officer. Sheriff's deputies say the accident happened on Sunday around 3:30 a.m.

Five men were riding a side-by-side Polaris ATV at a wedding, and they crashed while driving in circles in a field. Alcohol is believed to be involved.

One passenger is still in the hospital, but is reported to be in good condition.

So far, they have raised about $6,000 of a $10,000 goal on the Go Fund Me page.

