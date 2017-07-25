Readifest preps students for school in Henderson Co.

Kids across the Tri-State will be heading back to school in a few short weeks.

For more than two decades, Readifest has helped Henderson County families get their kids prepared.

Hundreds of people packed South Middle School's free event, which was hosted by the Family Resource and Youth Services Centers.

The booths offered a handful of services from mental health and vision screening, to handing out backpacks, shirts, and school supplies.

The goal was to make sure it's a level playing field for each and every student that walks in the door this fall.

It's not just about the free stuff for Brenda Fambrough and her kids. They were the were first in line for Readifest and showed up almost two hours before the doors opened.

That's because Brenda knows how popular the event is and how much it means to families within the Henderson County School System.

"The school supplies list usually is long," she said. "There are stores that have supplies discounted, but it's just hard."

Readifest ended at noon Tuesday. If you miss it, school officials say parents can get info at back-to-school nights on their website.

