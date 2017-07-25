Emaciated dog picked up in Daviess Co. being cared for in Louisville

A severely emaciated dog picked up in Daviess County, is now being cared for in Louisville.
The Arrow Fund posted video and pictures of a min-pin they have named "Sage."
They say she weighs half of what she should be and has diabetic cataracts. Her foster parents are giving her small meals throughout the day and giving her insulin.
Arrow Fund officials say sage was very neglected and has had uncontrolled diabetes for quite some time.
We have reached out to officials in Daviess County to see if any there is an animal neglect investigation. We'll let you know when we hear back.
Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.
Kenneth Schell is preparing to open the doors to a unique, new adventure in Southern Indiana.More >>
Kenneth Schell is preparing to open the doors to a unique, new adventure in Southern Indiana.More >>
Supporters were pressing the board to deny the American Synthetic Rubber Company's request to modify its emissions goals to exceed the limit of a cancer-causing chemical.More >>
Supporters were pressing the board to deny the American Synthetic Rubber Company's request to modify its emissions goals to exceed the limit of a cancer-causing chemical.More >>
A bus transmission blew, leaving a woman and 41 dogs stranded in Louisville.More >>
A bus transmission blew, leaving a woman and 41 dogs stranded in Louisville.More >>
Two men suspected of breaking into seven churches are in police custody.More >>
Two men suspected of breaking into seven churches are in police custody.More >>
Would you know how to handle an overdose situation? A Louisville doctor on the front lines of caring for patients who have overdosed has a warning.More >>
Would you know how to handle an overdose situation? A Louisville doctor on the front lines of caring for patients who have overdosed has a warning.More >>