Jeffersonville barber shop gives students free haircuts

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Its no secret kids want to look their best for the first day of school and that's why a WAVE Country barber shop is offering free hair cuts to students.

The Barber Academy off Spring Street in Jeffersonville is offering free Back to School haircuts for students 14 and under through Wednesday, July 26.

"If you got any kind of feelings on yourself, you want to look good and feel good," said Bobby Green of Barber Academy. "So, we felt like, if we can give them a haircut and a few little essentials to get started with school and help them get back to school feeling fresh and rejuvinated."

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ JCPS launches Interactive Bus Finder

+ JCPS student to go to DC as part of American Legion's Boys Nation Program

+ JCPS says more kids will be ready for kindergarten this year

The Barber Academy will also be handing out free school supplies, while supplies last.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.