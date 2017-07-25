Jeffersonville barber shop gives students free haircuts

Kenneth Schell is preparing to open the doors to a unique, new adventure in Southern Indiana.More >>
Kenneth Schell is preparing to open the doors to a unique, new adventure in Southern Indiana.More >>
Supporters were pressing the board to deny the American Synthetic Rubber Company's request to modify its emissions goals to exceed the limit of a cancer-causing chemical.More >>
Supporters were pressing the board to deny the American Synthetic Rubber Company's request to modify its emissions goals to exceed the limit of a cancer-causing chemical.More >>
A bus transmission blew, leaving a woman and 41 dogs stranded in Louisville.More >>
A bus transmission blew, leaving a woman and 41 dogs stranded in Louisville.More >>
A warm front surges through on Wednesday, bringing with it much warmer air that puts us into the lower 90s for highs again. While a small shower chance is in our forecast west of I-65, most folks will remain dry.More >>
A warm front surges through on Wednesday, bringing with it much warmer air that puts us into the lower 90s for highs again. While a small shower chance is in our forecast west of I-65, most folks will remain dry.More >>
Hurry, because the deal ends on Wednesday, July 26.More >>
Hurry, because the deal ends on Wednesday, July 26.More >>