WAVE 3 News Editorial - July 25, 2017: Direct Flights

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Vacationers would have more time with family if Louisville had more direct flights.

Job seekers give a closer look to cities that connect them directly with their hometowns. Businesses often determine where to locate based on the number of direct flights.

Louisville comes up short – with half the number of direct flights as Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and Nashville, and a third of the number of daily departures as Nashville. Little wonder Cincinnati and Nashville alone siphon off more than a half million passengers from Louisville each year, according to some estimates.

We applaud the newly created Louisville Regional Airlift Development group of business, community, and government leaders aimed at bringing new, nonstop air service to Louisville International Airport. The group contributes to a minimum revenue guarantee fund to incentivize airlines to develop new routes serving Louisville.

The concept has been successful for Indianapolis and Columbus, as well as smaller cities like Columbia, Missouri, and Manhattan, Kansas. Key to the success of the campaign is using the new direct flights generated.

Louisville shouldn't be the largest city in the Eastern half of the country without a nonstop flight to the West Coast.

