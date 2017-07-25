Bardstown police chief applications accepted until Aug. 4

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The city of Bardstown is moving forward in its search for a new police chief.

On Tuesday, a committee assembled to select the force's next leader met to review the process and discuss what to look for in interviews.

The city is taking applications until Aug. 4, then will narrow the applications down to a top 10. After those 10 are interviewed, the top three will be referred to Mayor Dick Heaton to make the hire.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ Bardstown police chief removed from position

+ Bardstown police captain steps down amid controversy

+ Bardstown councilwoman calls for interim police chief's firing



Former Bardstown police chief Steve Uram was fired on July 6.

In Uram’s removal letter Heaton stated more than a quarter of the department left since the first of the year.



C.D. Marksbury is serving as interim chief.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.