McLean Co. come destroyed by fire

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
MCLEAN CO., KY (WFIE) -

A McLean County home has been destroyed by a fire. 

It broke out Tuesday afternoon at a home on Highway 250, right off of 431. No one was hurt.

Crews battled flames for two hours. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

