Washington County Sheriff's Dept arrests suspects for using counterfeit money

Kenneth Schell is preparing to open the doors to a unique, new adventure in Southern Indiana.
Supporters were pressing the board to deny the American Synthetic Rubber Company's request to modify its emissions goals to exceed the limit of a cancer-causing chemical.
A bus transmission blew, leaving a woman and 41 dogs stranded in Louisville.
Online efforts and a $300,000 grant have raised $525,000 to renovate the Nachand Fieldhouse. The end goal is to raise $1.8 million.
The United States Attorney's office says the abortion opponents have agreed to abide by a federal restraining order, keeping them from gathering on a patch of sidewalk outside the EMW clinic, until after close of business on Saturday.
