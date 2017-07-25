Washington County Sheriff's Dept arrests suspects for using counterfeit money

SALEM, IN (WAVE) - Police have arrested five people for the use of counterfeit money in Southern Indiana.

The use of the money started mid-July, the Washington County Sheriff's Department said on their Facebook page. Officers were able to follow leads and identify several suspects.

PREVIOUS STORY >> Counterfeit money spotted in southern Indiana

Two of those suspects were arrested in Clark County, Indiana. Three other suspects were arrested in Washington County a little while later.

The investigation is still ongoing.

