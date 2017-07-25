Washington County Sheriff's Dept arrests suspects for using coun - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Washington County Sheriff's Dept arrests suspects for using counterfeit money

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SALEM, IN (WAVE) -  Police have arrested five people for the use of counterfeit money in Southern Indiana.

The use of the money started mid-July, the Washington County Sheriff's Department said on their Facebook page. Officers were able to follow leads and identify several suspects. 

Two of those suspects were arrested in Clark County, Indiana. Three other suspects were arrested in Washington County a little while later. 

The investigation is still ongoing. 

