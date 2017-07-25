Popular WAVE Country burger bar to be on Travel Channel show

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mussel & Burger Bar, the award-winning restaurant from Chef Fernando Martinez’s Olé Restaurant Group announced on Tuesday that the Travel Channel will be filming an episode of the show “Food Paradise” on Wednesday, August 2nd in Louisville.

“We really can’t wait to have the Travel Channel here with us," said Chef Martinez, co-founder of the Olé Restaurant Group. "The whole Mussel & Burger Bar team is beyond thrilled to be featured, and we are eager to bring even more spotlight to one of the hottest food cities in America, Louisville, KY."

The Olé Restaurant Group is comprised of Mussel and Burger Bar Downtown in Louisville, Mussel & Burger Bar Jeffersontown, Mercato Italiano in Norton Commons, Artesano Vino Tapas Y Mas in Westport Village, Guaca Mole Cocina Mexicana on Ormsby Station Road, Red Barn Kitchen in Lyndon, El Taco Luchador on Baxter Avenue and the soon-to-open El Taco Luchador location in St. Matthews.

“We’re going to showcase a couple of inventive dishes with gourmet twists," said Martinez.

Mussel & Burger Bar fans will have a chance to be a part of the taping at the 113 S. 7th Street location in downtown Louisville. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The Travel Channel crew will begin filming just after 11 that morning.

This will be the third time Chef Martinez and Mussel & Burger Bar will be featured on national television, with previous appearances on Food Network’s “Burgers, Brew & 'Que” and “Ginormous Food.”

The air date for the Mussel & Burger Bar episode will be announced at a later date.

