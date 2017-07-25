EMW buffer zone battle ends

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The buffer zone at the EMW clinic in Louisville will expire in a few days, but the back and forth in a federal courtroom is over, for now.

The United States Attorney's office says the abortion opponents have agreed to abide by a federal restraining order, keeping them from gathering on a patch of sidewalk outside the EMW clinic, until after close of business Saturday.

But, the protesters who had been challenging the temporary order in court, said it was the other way around. They said the US Attorney's office revoked the motion in court.

"The intimidating aspect, the threatening aspect of this case went away instantly," said defense attorney Vince Heuser. "The United States has withdrawn its motion for a preliminary injunction. There will be no long term bubble zone at EMW."

Anti-abortion protests are planning on showing an abortion, downtown at Metro Hall on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

