Efforts to raise money for Nachand Fieldhouse hits quarter mark

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The effort to raise money to replace an 80-year-old gym with some deep Hoosier basketball history is gaining steam.

Online efforts and a $300,000 grant have raised $525,000 to renovate the Nachand Fieldhouse, says the Jeffersonville Parks Authority.

The fieldhouse is currently operated by the city parks department. It was originally built in 1937 to host Jeffersonville High School basketball.

In 1971, the parks department took over Nachand Fieldhouse when the high school moved to a different location.

Right now, the fieldhouse is in dire need of restorations, including structural improvements like air conditioning, which will allow the gym to be used year round.

The effort to restore the building aims to raise $1.8 million. If you'd like to help save the fieldhouse, click here.

