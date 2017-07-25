Rezoning notice sparks homeowner concern in Wolf Hills neighborhood

Homeowners in one Henderson neighborhood received a letter yesterday delivering some less than favorable news.

A notice that the abandoned golf course in their Wolf Hills neighborhood is being considered for rezoning.

The land in controversy is over 160 acres and within city limits.

We spoke with several homeowners today, all of them telling us that they're concerned over what could happen to the land. One homeowner tells us when he moved in three years ago, the golf course was up and running just fine, but now he's frustrated that it could turn become farmland.

The proposal would rezone 30 acres into residential lots. The remaining 133 acres would lose their golf course restriction and be permitted for a variety of uses according to city zoning rules. Some of these uses include churches, farm buildings, and commercial dog kennels. This has homeowners concerned the change would reduce their property values.

We are told this is not the first time this land has been considered for rezoning. Neighbors tell us they're going to meet and collect their thoughts before the public hearing on August 15th.

We're told neighbors plan to put up signs throughout the neighborhood as early as Tuesday night. We reached out to the developer's attorney earlier in the day, but have not heard back.

