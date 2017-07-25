Repairs begin for Owensboro church after weekend vandalism

A church in Owensboro is working to replace windows after someone broke in over the weekend.

It happened overnight Sunday at the Nations Arise Church near Gabe's Tower. Church officials say vandals broke windows and stole several thousand dollars of clothes.

The church is working with insurance to help pay for the windows. The pastor tells us he's not upset but rather he's reaching out to help.

"They didn't break my windows, they didn't steal my clothes," Pastor Adam Patterson explained. "Those were purchased to give away anyway. I would have gave it to him if they asked. When I got the call that morning, I had a peace that passes all understanding. When I take ownership of something, the enemy can come in and take it. But if I am a good steward over that, he can't steal anything from Him."

The next planned event for Nations Arise is scheduled for August 25th.

