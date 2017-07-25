Statue of Kentucky Derby-winning horse stolen in Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) - Southern Indiana police are investigating the theft of a life-size statue of a horse that won the 1901 Kentucky Derby.

The likeness of His Eminence was discovered missing Friday from outside a real estate office in the Ohio River city of New Albany, just north of Louisville, Kentucky.

Office building owner Pat Harrison won the statue at Louisville's annual Gallapalooza fundraiser in 2004 and it's stood outside her building ever since sporting a red-and-white jacket and similarly-colored crown.

Harrison tells the News and Tribune (http://bit.ly/2vWPqOI ) she doesn't want to press charges in the theft. She says, "I just want him back."

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey says detectives are following leads and hoping for tips from anyone who may have noticed the large statue being moved.

Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.