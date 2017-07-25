Brock Lesnar on Jon Jones superfight: "Anytime, anywhere"

LOS ANGELES (AP) - If Jon Jones is really interested in taking on Brock Lesnar in a UFC superfight, Lesnar will be ready to roll.
Jones is preparing for his rematch with Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 214 this weekend, but he made headlines during a recent Facebook Live chat by saying he would love to take on Lesnar, who is back in professional wrestling after his return to the octagon at UFC 200 last year.
Jones added that he thought Lesnar would never accept such a fight, which would certainly be one of the biggest events in mixed martial arts history.
When Lesnar was contacted by The Associated Press for a response Tuesday, the former heavyweight champion made his willingness clear.
"Would I fight Jon Jones? Anytime, anywhere," Lesnar said. "Right now he should be worried about D.C. on Saturday night."
With that statement, Lesnar also indicated he is at least contemplating a return to the sport in which he won the UFC title in just his fourth professional fight.
Lesnar is a friend and supporter of Cormier, who has reigned atop the light heavyweight division for two years during Jones' numerous troubles outside the cage.
Jones beat Cormier in their first meeting in January 2015, but was stripped of his 205-pound title after his involvement in a hit-and-run accident in New Mexico. The fighters were slated for a rematch at UFC 200 last July, but Jones was pulled from the bout and hit with a yearlong suspension for failing a doping test.
Lesnar beat Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in a unanimous decision that was changed to a no-contest after Lesnar also failed a doping test. He also received a one-year suspension from the Nevada Athletic Commission, but could return to MMA after completing the ban.
Any potential fight with Jones couldn't happen until the 40-year-old Lesnar's WWE contract ends next year, but Lesnar's stardom hasn't dimmed in the wrestling ring or in the octagon, where he remains arguably the most popular fighter in UFC history.
Lesnar and Jones would stand to make extraordinary paychecks from a superfight. Jones, still widely considered the top pound-for-pound fighter in MMA despite his troubles, would have to move up to heavyweight, a transition that Jones has long contemplated.
"He's a massive dude," Jones said in his Facebook chat. "It would be a massive draw, really big for the sport. It would be a great challenge. That's a big old boy. I doubt Brock Lesnar would take that fight, though. I definitely wouldn't try to wrestle with him the whole time. I'm not going to tell you what I would do."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Research on brains of 202 former football players found evidence of a disease in nearly allMore >>
Research on brains of 202 former football players found evidence of a disease in nearly allMore >>
Republican leaders are steering the Senate toward a crucial vote on their health care billMore >>
Republican leaders are steering the Senate toward a crucial vote on their health care billMore >>
Legendary rocker Roger Daltrey visits teenage cancer patients in Cleveland.More >>
Legendary rocker Roger Daltrey visits teenage cancer patients in Cleveland.More >>
Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner on Monday made the first of two appearances before congressional investigators this weekMore >>
Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner on Monday made the first of two appearances before congressional investigators this weekMore >>
Abortion opponents are challenging a federal restraining order that moves them off a patch of sidewalk in front of a Louisville clinic, the last one performing abortions in KentuckyMore >>
Abortion opponents are challenging a federal restraining order that moves them off a patch of sidewalk in front of a Louisville clinic, the last one performing abortions in KentuckyMore >>
President Donald Trump told a reporter asking questions to be "quiet."More >>
President Donald Trump told a reporter asking questions to be "quiet."More >>
Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner is denying that President Donald Trump's campaign colluded with RussiaMore >>
Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner is denying that President Donald Trump's campaign colluded with RussiaMore >>
Congressional investigators probing Russia's meddling in the U.S. election will this week have their first opportunity to hear from someone in President Donald Trump's innermost circle: son-in-law Jared KushnerMore >>
Congressional investigators probing Russia's meddling in the U.S. election will this week have their first opportunity to hear from someone in President Donald Trump's innermost circle: son-in-law Jared KushnerMore >>
Politically ambitious pups and kittens: Put your resumes asideMore >>
Politically ambitious pups and kittens: Put your resumes asideMore >>
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.More >>
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.More >>