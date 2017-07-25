LEADING OFF: Darvish Texas finale?; Cobb on mound for Rays

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley makes a running catch for the out on Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols during the fourth inning in a baseball game, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in Cleveland.

By The Associated Press

A look at what's happening all around the majors Wednesday:

DARVISH TEXAS FINALE?

Rangers right-hander Yu Darvish makes his final scheduled start before Monday's non-waiver trade deadline with growing speculation that the potential free agent could be dealt to another team. Darvish (6-8, 3.44 ERA) faces Miami and Ichiro Suzuki, another standout player from Japan. Darvish, an All-Star this year for the fourth time in his five seasons played in Texas, is 0-4 with a 4.26 ERA in his last seven starts. He struck out a season-high 12 over eight innings at Tampa Bay last Friday. His only career shutout, and only nine-inning complete game, came the only time he previously faced the Marlins three years ago.

YOUTH MOVEMENT

The Tampa Bay Rays will have their 500th consecutive start by a pitcher under 30, the major leagues' longest current run, when Alex Cobb faces the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

Catcher Wilson Ramos is expected to be behind the plate for the game, two days after being cut on the head by a piece of Ruben Tejada's broken bat. The cut required seven staples.

BEEN A LONG TIME

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Marco Estrada starts against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, hoping to win for the first time since May 27. Estrada is 0-5 with a 9.52 ERA in nine starts since beating Texas on May 27.

