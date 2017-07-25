Cardinals, Rockies experiment with shortened inning breaks

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Cardinals and Colorado Rockies tried to speed up the pace of play on Tuesday.

Major League Baseball experimented with having the timing clock between half innings set at 1 minute, 45 seconds. Since 2016, the clock has been set at 2:05 for locally televised games and 2:25 for nationally televised games, down 20 seconds for each from 2015.

Nine-inning games are averaging a record 3:05 this season - up from an even 3 hours last year and 2:56 in 2015. Management proposed three changes last offseason the players' association didn't accept, and MLB has the right to start them next year without union approval: restricting catchers to one trip to the mound per pitcher each inning, employing a 20-second pitch clock and raising the bottom of the strike zone from just beneath the kneecap to its pre-1996 level - at the top of the kneecap.

