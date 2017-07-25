It's a sunny kind of love in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – If you drive down 3rd Street Road in South Louisville, there’s something you just can’t miss.



“They just put a smile on your face,” Cathy Karcher said. “They do mine.”



When a man loves a woman, a little display of affection can turn grand.



“They’re my favorite flower and he plants them every year,” Karcher said referring to her husband of more than a decade. “He likes them too but I think it’s because he loves me, I’ll take that!”



Blooms of bright yellow decorate the bright blue summer sky.



“Ninety days,” Karcher said. “You get a 15 foot-tall flower.”

You can’t miss the flowers - it’s Karcher’s very own version of an extremely tall privacy fence.



“Everyone comes home from church on Sunday and they all slow down to look,” Karcher said.



The icons of love have already become a local landmark.



“She’s like I just want to drive by and smile at them,” Karcher said, referring to what neighbors tell her. “Come on down and smile at them anytime you want!”



Fueled by the sun, the flowers have grown to an impressive scale. Maybe even impressive enough for a ribbon.



“Hopefully we get a state fair winner out of one of them,” Karcher said.



Ribbon aside, Karcher’s husband Ed is already a winner for having won Karcher’s heart.



Karcher’s husband uses the seeds from the previous years to continue planting his iconic crop each year. She said the key to a big plant is to have seeds from a big plant.



