Men steal jewelry, purses from Indian Hills home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Two men who police said broke into a home were caught on camera. Now, police are hoping the public can help identify the suspects.

The two men were wearing hoodies, camouflage pants and gloves when they entered the home on Indian Chute at approximately 3 a.m. on May 14.

Indian Hill police said the men were able to enter the home through a window without setting off the alarm.

The men stole two purses and jewelry from the home.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Indian Hills police at (502) 893-2677.

