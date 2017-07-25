Couple accused of robbing elderly could face homicide charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Claudia Higdon, 74, used to frequently tend to her yard.



“That's what she loved doing working in the yard,” Gary Nicholson, Higdon’s neighbor, said. “She was out all the time.”



That is exactly what she was doing when she was robbed at gunpoint in her driveway in June.



“She was the sweetest little lady in the world,” Joe Loeser, Higdon’s neighbor said. “She would do anything for you. I wish I could've been there just to club them upside their head with a two-by-four.”



Robert Ray, 38, and Angela Chancellor, 35, were arrested for the crime. Police said they robbed several others as well.



The victims were between the ages of 64 and 90.

The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Homicide Unit is now investigating the duo.



Higdon died last Thursday.



“She seemed very fit for an older lady and after that happened I never saw her out in the yard anymore,” Nicholson said. “She was in and out of the hospital.”



Family and friends said Higdon’s downward health spiral started the day after the robbery.



“I think they definitely need to charge them with it because if the situation hadn't happened with him pointing the gun and robbing her she'd be with us today,” Loeser said.



Residents describe Siesta Way, where Higdon lived, as quiet. However, everyone has remained on edge since the robbery.



They want justice for Higdon.



“I couldn't understand somebody doing somebody like that to start with,” Loeser said.



A prosecutor with the Commonwealth Attorney's office will decide whether Ray and Chancellor will face additional charges by early next week.



