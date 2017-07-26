Cincinnati police rebuke critics over role in shooting case

(Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). Ray Tensing, seated, waits for court to begin Monday, July 24, 2017, in Cincinnati while his attorney, Stew Mathews, center, and Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Seth Tieger talk. Tensing is a former Uni...

CINCINNATI (AP) - Police in Cincinnati are expressing displeasure over criticism of their role in the case of a University of Cincinnati officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist.

Fraternal Order of Police local president Dan Hils says members have voted against participating in updating a long-standing agreement on reforms to improve community policing and transparency.

Hils says members are "extremely disappointed" by criticism from two participants in the collaborative effort of a police investigator who testified that Ray Tensing's shooting of Sam DuBose could be justified.

Murder charges against Tensing were dismissed Monday after two hung juries.

The FOP also took a "no confidence" vote in the county prosecutor following prosecution criticism of the police investigation. Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) responded Tuesday that he has "full confidence" in Cincinnati police.

