Brewery teams up with food truck

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville's newest brewery announced a unique partnership with a food truck.



Gravely Brewing is under construction on Baxter Avenue with a focus on craft beer and local music.



The brewery has teamed up with Mayan Cafe for the Mayan Street Food Truck.

The truck will be parked at the brewery full-time serving up tacos, Mexican corn and chips and dips.



Customers can order inside and add food to their bar tab.

Nathaniel Gravely, with Gravely Brewing Co., said, “We're gonna have humans here that are creatures of habit. They like to eat and drink at the same time.”

Mayan Cafe also operates a brick and mortar restaurant in NuLu.

Anne Shadle, with Mayan Café, said, “We'll be able to introduce our food to other people who may not have wanted the more upscale experience that we offer at the restaurant. So it should be I think a younger crowd, a beer drinking crowd. We do more with wine and cocktails there so sort of a different, different connection.



Gravely Brewing and the Mayan Street Food Truck hope to open in Mid-August.

