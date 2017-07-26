Father of Australian tennis star arrested on abuse charges

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A San Diego County sheriff's official says the father of a retired Australian tennis star has been arrested on suspicion of molesting two children, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2tBDyRx .)
The newspaper says Nikolaos Philippoussis, 68, a tennis coach, was taken into custody at his home on Tuesday.
The Union-Tribune reports that officials said only that the two victims were under the age of 14 and were students of Philippoussis.
Sheriff's Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam says Philippoussis was booked into jail on a dozen counts of committing lewd or lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, and two counts of committing sexual acts with a child younger than 10 years old.
Philippoussis is the father of Mark Philippoussis, a two-time Grand Slam finalist who ranked as high as eighth in the world.
