Man accused of killing deputy, 7 others due in court

APNewsBreak: New York state is set to study the use of a device known as the "textalyzer" that would allow police to determine whether a motorist involved in a crash was texting while driving.More >>
APNewsBreak: New York state is set to study the use of a device known as the "textalyzer" that would allow police to determine whether a motorist involved in a crash was texting while driving.More >>
A 5th Fleet spokesman says today's tense encounter in the Persian Gulf came after an Iranian vessel approached a U.S. Navy patrol boat taking part in an exercise in international watersMore >>
A 5th Fleet spokesman says today's tense encounter in the Persian Gulf came after an Iranian vessel approached a U.S. Navy patrol boat taking part in an exercise in international watersMore >>
Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."More >>
Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."More >>
Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."More >>
Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."More >>
Federal safety investigators say they can't determine why an SUV driver ended up in the path of an oncoming train and at the heart of a crash that killed six people in suburban New York in 2015.More >>
Federal safety investigators say they can't determine why an SUV driver ended up in the path of an oncoming train and at the heart of a crash that killed six people in suburban New York in 2015.More >>
Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."More >>
Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."More >>
Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."More >>
Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."More >>
Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."More >>
Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."More >>
President Donald Trump and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri pledge solidarity in fighting terrorismMore >>
President Donald Trump and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri pledge solidarity in fighting terrorismMore >>
Trump cranks up heat on Sessions, says "time will tell" fate of his jobMore >>
Trump cranks up heat on Sessions, says "time will tell" fate of his jobMore >>
Trump cranks up heat on Sessions, says "time will tell" fate of his jobMore >>
Trump cranks up heat on Sessions, says "time will tell" fate of his jobMore >>