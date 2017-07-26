LMPD investigating homicide in Newburg area

The male is believed to be in his 30s, and suffered some kind of trauma. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating an overnight homicide off Poplar Level Road.

Just before midnight Tuesday, police received a call about a man down in the 5600 block of Carolyn Way.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

There officers found a while male who suffered some type of trauma. He was taken to University Hospital where he died.

"At this time, we are still uncertain on the exact cause of death, though we do believe there's foul play involved," LMPD Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

The victim is believed to be in his 30s, but has not been identified.

Anyone with information should call 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.