Erlanger could lose dispatch center

Erlanger city officials are discussing the possibility of joining the Kenton County dispatch system.

The move comes after Covington ended its independent dispatch operations in 2012.

While some are concerned that this change would mean less coverage for the county, others say this would only benefit the future of dispatch in the county itself.

If Erlanger decides to end its dispatch center, it would then join Kenton County's.

City Administrator Marc Fields says if Erlanger goes with the county, the county would hire and train all personnel.

City officials say they’re considering this switch because they’re concerned about the city’s rising pension costs and the $475,000 expense of buying new digital radios.

Police Chief Tony Wilson tells the River City News expenses are rising and the timing to make a decision on the future of dispatch is now.

He said that the equipment is not getting any cheaper and if they are gearing to make the move, they have to get people trained.

He also said the process would be different and, while there are still a lot of obstacles, he told the newspaper that his staff is trained and capable.

