US sets 2 world records while winning mixed medley relay

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) - The United States broke a pair of world records while winning the 4x100 mixed medley relay at the world championships on Wednesday.
Matt Grevers, Lilly King, Caeleb Dressel and Simone Manuel won gold in the evening final with a time of 3 minutes, 38.56 seconds. That easily eclipsed the mark of 3:40.28 put up by an entirely different U.S. foursome - Ryan Murphy, Kevin Cordes, Kelsi Worrell and Mallory Comerford - in the morning preliminaries.
Australia took the silver and Canada and China tied for the bronze.
The mixed medley relay was added to the world championships two years ago in Kazan, Russia, where Britain set the previous record of 3:41.71. It will be part of the Olympic program for the first time at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
In all, seven world records have been broken at this year's worlds in Budapest.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
