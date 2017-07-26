California inmates shot escape video on contraband cellphone

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - Video shot with a contraband cellphone shows the escape of three inmates from a maximum-security wing of a California jail last year, as well as scenes from their days on the run.
Los Angeles news station KNBC-TV (http://bit.ly/2vH3RHx ), which aired parts of the footage Tuesday, says it was provided by an attorney connected to the case, and not by prosecutors.
The heavily edited video, which includes voiceover from one of the escaped inmates, also shows the inside of the dorm where the men were housed in Orange County.
One man is seen removing a sawed-off bunk bed leg, pulling off a metal screen and disappearing into a vent. The trio crawls through shafts within the walls of the jail.
They led authorities on a weeklong manhunt before they were recaptured.
