US salmonella outbreak linked to papayas from Mexico; 1 dead

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - U.S. health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to papayas from Mexico that has killed a person in New York City and sickened another 46 people in 12 states.
The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that 12 people had been hospitalized.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA are investigating and believe the cause to be salmonella contamination from Maradol papayas. The FDA says consumers should avoid all Caribena brand Maradol papayas.
New York has reported 13 cases and New Jersey has had 12. Another six have been registered in Virginia, five in Maryland and four in Pennsylvania. Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Texas and Utah each have had one reported case.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The papayas were linked to a salmonella outbreak that's sickened at least 47 people in 12 states.More >>
The papayas were linked to a salmonella outbreak that's sickened at least 47 people in 12 states.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
Celebrating a slim but symbolic health-care win in Washington, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that the nation was one step closer to liberation from the "Obamacare nightmare."More >>
Celebrating a slim but symbolic health-care win in Washington, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that the nation was one step closer to liberation from the "Obamacare nightmare."More >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organismsMore >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organismsMore >>
Straight off a slim but symbolic health care win in Washington, President Donald Trump arrived in Ohio for a victory lapMore >>
Straight off a slim but symbolic health care win in Washington, President Donald Trump arrived in Ohio for a victory lapMore >>
Straight off a slim but symbolic health care win in Washington, President Donald Trump arrived in Ohio for a victory lapMore >>
Straight off a slim but symbolic health care win in Washington, President Donald Trump arrived in Ohio for a victory lapMore >>
Trump cranks up heat on Sessions, says "time will tell" fate of his jobMore >>
Trump cranks up heat on Sessions, says "time will tell" fate of his jobMore >>
A Wisconsin company is offering to microchip its employees, enabling them to open doors, log onto their computers and purchase break room snacks with a simple swipe of the handMore >>
A Wisconsin company is offering to microchip its employees, enabling them to open doors, log onto their computers and purchase break room snacks with a simple swipe of the handMore >>
A 5th Fleet spokesman says today's tense encounter in the Persian Gulf came after an Iranian vessel approached a U.S. Navy patrol boat taking part in an exercise in international watersMore >>
A 5th Fleet spokesman says today's tense encounter in the Persian Gulf came after an Iranian vessel approached a U.S. Navy patrol boat taking part in an exercise in international watersMore >>
Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."More >>
Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."More >>
Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."More >>
Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."More >>
Federal safety investigators say they can't determine why an SUV driver ended up in the path of an oncoming train and at the heart of a crash that killed six people in suburban New York in 2015.More >>
Federal safety investigators say they can't determine why an SUV driver ended up in the path of an oncoming train and at the heart of a crash that killed six people in suburban New York in 2015.More >>