Congressman Scalise released from hospital, to begin rehabilitation

Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise is out of the hospital, officials say.

"[He] has made excellent progress in his recovery from a life-threatening gunshot wound six weeks sago," states a release from MedStar Washington Hospital Center. "Yesterday, he was discharged from [the hospital] and is now beginning a period of intensive inpatient rehabilitation."

Scalise and four others were injured June 14 when a gunman opened fire on a practice in Alexandria, Virginia. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and were able to take the gunman down.

The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones, and internal organs.

"He is in good spirits and is looking forward to his return to work once he completes rehabilitation. He and his family are grateful for the care he received from the trauma team as well as the other doctors, nurses, and staff of MedStar Washington Hospital Center. The family also appreciates the outpouring of prayers and support during this time."

