Pushing, shoving observed at vocal downtown Louisville abortion protest

Pro-life advocates presented their message on a large video screen placed in front of Metro Hall. (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)

Protesters from both sides were on hand at Jefferson Square Park. (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police increased the number of personnel at the scene of an abortion protest in Jefferson Square Park at 6th and Jefferson.

The protest was organized by Operation Save America, a group that travels around the country. Protesters are showing abortion videos on a large television screen.

A permit was obtained Louisville Metro for the display which is planned it for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Downtown workers have told WAVE 3 News they are unhappy with what is happening there. WAVE 3 News observed a bit of pushing and shoving among the crowd.

Operation Save America has set up shop outside EMW Women's Surgical Center, located at 136 W. Market, this week to target Kentucky's only abortion clinic.

