The Latest: Minneapolis expands required use of body cameras

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Latest on police body camera policy changes in aftermath of officer shooting of unarmed Australian woman (all times local):
10:50 a.m.
Minneapolis officials say they'll require police officers to turn on their body cameras when responding to all calls and whenever they initiate traffic stops or take other actions.
Acting Police Chief Medaria Arradondo (meh-DAIR'-ee-uh air-ah-DON'-do) told reporters Wednesday that the change will take effect Saturday.
The change follows the shooting by Officer Mohamed Noor of 40-year-old Justine Damond, who had called 911 to report hearing a possible sexual assault behind her home. Officer Matthew Harrity told investigators he was startled by a loud noise right before Damond approached their squad SUV and Noor shot her. Neither officer's body camera was running.
The chief says further changes to the policy are possible. The police department is preparing to install equipment in squad cars that will switch on body cameras automatically. But that system is a couple months from being implemented.
____
9:25 a.m.
Minneapolis officials are planning changes to the police department's policy on body cameras following the shooting by an officer of an unarmed Australian woman this month.
Mayor Betsy Hodges and Acting Police Chief Medaria Arradondo (meh-DAIR'-ee-uh air-ah-DON'-do) will announce the changes at a news conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The changes follow the shooting by Officer Mohamed Noor of 40-year-old Justine Damond, who had called 911 to report hearing a possible sexual assault behind her home. Officer Matthew Harrity told investigators he was startled by a loud noise right before Damond approached their squad SUV, and that Noor shot her through the driver's-side window.
Neither had a body camera running at the time. Hodges has said officers should turn them on whenever they respond to a call.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
