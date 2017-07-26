Stunner in Budapest: Ledecky loses for 1st time at worlds - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Stunner in Budapest: Ledecky loses for 1st time at worlds

(AP Photo/Michael Sohn). Italy's Federica Pellegrini celebrates after winning the gold medal after the women's 200-meter freestyle final during the swimming competitions of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn). Italy's Federica Pellegrini celebrates after winning the gold medal after the women's 200-meter freestyle final during the swimming competitions of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
(AP Photo/Darko Bandic). Italy's Federica Pellegrini celebrates after winning the gold medal after the women's 200-meter freestyle final during the swimming competitions of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic). Italy's Federica Pellegrini celebrates after winning the gold medal after the women's 200-meter freestyle final during the swimming competitions of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
(AP Photo/Michael Sohn). Italy's Federica Pellegrini starts a women's 200-meter freestyle semifinal during the swimming competitions of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn). Italy's Federica Pellegrini starts a women's 200-meter freestyle semifinal during the swimming competitions of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
(AP Photo/Michael Sohn). Italy's Federica Pellegrini prepares a women's 200-meter freestyle semifinal during the swimming competitions of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn). Italy's Federica Pellegrini prepares a women's 200-meter freestyle semifinal during the swimming competitions of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
By PAUL NEWBERRY
AP National Writer

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) - Katie Ledecky surged to the wall.

Someone else was already there.

For the first time ever at the world championships, Ledecky knows what it's like to lose.

Bidding to become only the second female swimmer to win six golds at a single worlds, Ledecky settled for silver in the 200-meter freestyle Wednesday evening when Italy's Federica Pellegrini surged to a stunning victory on the final lap.

Pellegrini, the 28-year-old world-record holder, avenged a close defeat at the hands of Ledecky two years ago in Kazan, Russia. This time, it was the Italian touching first in 1 minute, 54.73 seconds.

Ledecky and Australia's Emma McKeon tied for the silver at 1:55.18.

While Pellegrini covered her mouth in delight and climbed atop a lane rope to celebrate, Ledecky merely stared at the scoreboard.

She had never seen a "2'' beside her name at the world championships.

But there it was in Budapest, where Ledecky's unbeaten streak in the second-biggest swimming competition after the Olympics finally came to an end.

She had been 12 of 12 over the last three championships, including three golds in this stately European capital. But her most audacious schedule yet - six freestyle events covering distances ranging from 100 meters (on a relay) to 1,500 (the grueling metric mile) - finally caught up with her along the banks of the Danube.

Missy Franklin will remain the only female swimmer to win a half-dozen events at worlds, while Ledecky can still take comfort in being the winningest female swimmer overall. Twelve golds leave her trailing only fellow Americans Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte for the most victories.

And one silver, too.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry

___

For more AP swimming coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Swimming

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US poised to hit Venezuela with more sanctions

    US poised to hit Venezuela with more sanctions

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 11:48 AM EDT2017-07-26 15:48:24 GMT
    Wednesday, July 26 2017 12:50 PM EDT2017-07-26 16:50:32 GMT
    U.S. officials say the Trump administration is poised to hit Venezuela with new sanctions amid widespread unrest ahead of weekend elections that would lead to a rewrite of the country's constitution.More >>
    U.S. officials say the Trump administration is poised to hit Venezuela with new sanctions amid widespread unrest ahead of weekend elections that would lead to a rewrite of the country's constitution.More >>

  • US salmonella outbreak linked to papayas from Mexico; 1 dead

    US salmonella outbreak linked to papayas from Mexico; 1 dead

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 11:09 AM EDT2017-07-26 15:09:31 GMT
    Wednesday, July 26 2017 12:50 PM EDT2017-07-26 16:50:14 GMT
    U.S. health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to papayas from Mexico that has killed a person in New York City and sickened another 46 people in 12 states.More >>
    U.S. health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to papayas from Mexico that has killed a person in New York City and sickened another 46 people in 12 states.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: New York eyes 'textalyzer' to bust drivers

    APNewsBreak: New York eyes 'textalyzer' to bust drivers

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 12:56 AM EDT2017-07-26 04:56:43 GMT
    Wednesday, July 26 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-07-26 16:49:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this May 31, 2013 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference to announce the increase in penalties for texting while driving in New York. New York state is set to study the use o...(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this May 31, 2013 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference to announce the increase in penalties for texting while driving in New York. New York state is set to study the use o...

    APNewsBreak: New York state is set to study the use of a device known as the "textalyzer" that would allow police to determine whether a motorist involved in a crash was texting while driving.

    More >>

    APNewsBreak: New York state is set to study the use of a device known as the "textalyzer" that would allow police to determine whether a motorist involved in a crash was texting while driving.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly